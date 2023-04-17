UAPA slapped on accused of Kozhikode train fire case

Sections of the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been invoked in the Kozhikode train fire case.

Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train fire case, has been charged with provisions under the UAPA.

In the report submitted to the Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police,probing the train fire case, has imposed the fresh charge against Sharukh Saifi , after his terror links were confirmed. The NIA can now take over the investigation from the Kerala police.

The Central agencies has earlier informed the SIT that the case has all elements to invoke UAPA.The NIA has, in its report submitted to the home ministry earlier this month also urged to invoke UAPA in the case.

Three people killed and nine passengers suffered burn injuries after the accused poured inflammable oil on co-passengers and set them afire inside the D-1 coach of the Alapuzha-Kannur Express around 9 pm on 2 April after the train left Kozhikode railway station in Kerala.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Kozhikode train burning case from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on 5 April .

The ATS officials nabbed him while trying to escape after visiting a hospital. They reached the location in search of Saifi based on an intelligence bureau tip-off that he sought treatment at a hospital in Ratnagiri with injuries.The accused was later handed over to the Kerala.