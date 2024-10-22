UAE to set up projects with huge investments in Raj

A number of projects with huge potentials of investment, employment generation and economic development will be set up in Rajasthan by entrepreneurs – groups from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This commitment was made by UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, in a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma here on Tuesday.

The visiting UAE Minister called on Mr Sharma in the CMO here along with a delegation to interact with the state officials over issues related to investment and industries. The Industries Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant were also present on the occasion.

The MoUs pertaining to the prospective projects were also exchanged between the two sides.

