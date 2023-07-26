Two women teachers run over by train in Bihar’s Aurangabad

Two women teachers were killed after being run over by a train in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the mishap took place when they were crossing the railway track on their way to school at Gamhari crossing under Feser police station on Gaya-Deen Dayal Upadhyay rail section around 7.30 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as Meera Kumari (35) and Savita Kumari (38) working at Gamhari middle school.

The families of the deceased were informed and the bodies sent for post-mortem.