Two suspected monkeypox patients were spotted in the district hospitals in Rajathan and referred to the RUHS Hospital here in last two days,A 20-year-old boy of Kishangarh in the Ajmer district was admitted to a special Monkeypox room of the hospital in the wee hours of Monday, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Superintendent Dr Ajit Singh told SNS.The first suspected patient of 35 years was referred from peripheral hospital of Chaksu in Jaipur on July 30, he said.Skin lesions, blood, urine, and a sample from the throat were sent to SMS Medical College’s Microbiology and to Pune’s virology institute for confirmation, he said.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus which is a part of viruses as variola virus.