Two soldiers, terrorist killed in encounter

Two Army soldiers and a terrorist were killed on Saturday in an encounter in the Chermarg (Zainpora) area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The two soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) martyred during the encounter have been identified as Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Romit Chauhan. Both were critically injured during the encounter and were shifted to the military hospital at Srinagar where they succumbed, reports said.

Police said that efforts were being made to ascertain identity of the killed terrorist.

A joint team of SOG of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation following the input about presence of terrorists in the area generated by J&K Police.

The encounter broke out as the joint team of security forces intensified searches towards the target spot. The hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces injuring two soldiers.

Police and security forces are on the job and search is going on. Further details shall follow, said the police.