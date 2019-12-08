In an IED blast two CRPF personnel were injured on the outskirts of Ranchi on Sunday, said police.

The security personnel were returning early on Sunday morning after conducting polls at Tamar assembly seat for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections when Maoist Guerrillas triggered IED blast in which two CRPF personnel got injured, according to police.

The injured have been admitted to a Ranchi hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, Maoist Guerrillas had attacked security personnel at Arki of Khuti district. After retaliation of the security forces, the Maoists escaped.

The second phase of polling took place on Saturday on 20 assembly seats of the state amid a few incidents of violence. The polling was 64 per cent which is about four per cent lower in comparison to 2014.

Jharkhand went to elections from November 30 in five phases, with the second phase concluding on Saturday and the remaining three scheduled for December 12, 16, and 20.