Two pilots, technician injured in Army helicopter crash

Pilot, co-pilot and a technician of an AHL Dhruv Helicopter of the Indian Army were on Thursday rescued with injuries after the helicopter crash landed in the remote area of Kishtwar district. The pilots and the technician are reported to be safe and have been shifted for treatment to the military hospital at Udhampur.

Giving details of the incident, a statement issued by the Northern Command of the Army said: “At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing. Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site. Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. Further details are being ascertained,” added the statement.

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched by the Army and the IAF.

Residents of a nearby village rushed to the crash spot in the Marusudar river. The wreckage of the helicopter could be seen in the river that flows through Marwah and Dachhan. Further details are awaited.