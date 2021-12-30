Two Pakistanis among 6 JeM terrorists killed in Kashmir

Two Pakistanis were among six terrorists killed on Thursday in two separate overnight encounters with security forces in south Kashmir.

An Army soldier was martyred and two soldiers and a policeman were wounded during the encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar has described the killing of six terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as a major success.

Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far. Two of them were Pakistanis and the other two were local Kashmiris.

The identity of two other terrorists is being ascertained, said the police.

The two local terrorists were categorised and were in the wanted list of the police. They were involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities.

A policeman was injured in the initial firing during the encounter at Dooru area of Anantnag. He was shifted to the hospital.

Two local terrorists and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in the encounter in Kulgam. One US-made M4, two AK47 rifles, a pistol and grenades were recovered from them.

Briefing mediapersons about these encounters, the IGP said that the number of active terrorists in Kashmir has come down to less than 200 while the number of active local Kashmiri terrorists has reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history.

“We have been able to breach the mark of 200 terrorists in Kashmir, as it has come down to 180. For the first time in history, local terrorists have reduced to less than 100. The count is 85 to 86 after yesterday’s encounter. So, terrorism is reducing,” the IGP said while addressing a joint press conference with Lt General DP Pandey, GOC 15 Corps, on the two encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag district.

He said that out of 128 local terrorists who joined militancy this year, 73 were killed while 17 were arrested. Only 39 are active currently. The numbers are significantly down as compared to the last 2 years, said Kumar.

IGP Kashmir further said that in December a total of 24 terrorists have been killed of which 5 were Pakistanis.

”We have recovered two US-made M4 carbine rifles, 15 AK47s, over 24 pistols, grenades and IEDs. It proves Pakistan’s JeM terrorist involvement. Security forces and intelligence network is on alert,” he added.