4 HM terrorists killed in Kashmir encounters, 2 army soldiers also martyred

Four terrorists, including a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, were killed in two encounters in the Kulgam district in south Kashmir. Two army soldiers were also martyred in the operations.

The soldiers — Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, a Para Commando, was killed in action in Modergam while Havaldar Raj Kumar of the 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was killed in action in Frisal, Kulgam — on Saturday.

These soldiers lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists.

The encounters broke out in the Modergam village of Kulgam in the morning when the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. At least two to three terrorists have been trapped in the area.

Four terrorists were killed in another encounter at Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam where the terrorists were hiding.

The soldiers were injured when terrorists fired at the security forces. They were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed to injuries, reports said.

Informing about the gunfight, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on microblogging site X, “Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow.”

Reinforcements of the Army, CRPF and Special Operations Group(SOG) of the J&K Police have been rushed to the spot.

The encounter has come amid the annual Amarnath Yatra and heightened security arrangements in J&K. The yatra began from the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal in the valley.