Two Pakistanis among 3 JeM terrorists killed in Budgam

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including two Pakistanis, have been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Kashmir, police said on Friday.

An Army officer was injured during the encounter.

The encounter broke out in Budgam’s Zolwa village late on Thursday evening when a joint operation was launched based on J&K Police inputs. Area was cordoned and contact established with terrorists. Firefight ensued and three terrorists were eliminated. War like stores have been recovered, said a spokesman of the Army.

“All three killed terrorists were affiliated with JeM terror outfit. Three AK 56 rifles and other incriminating material were recovered from the site of the encounter,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

One of the terrorists has been identified as Waseem from Srinagar.

Waseem was involved in killing of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad on 22 June last year. He was also involved in grenade attack on CRPF Bunker near Aali Masjid Chowk at Eidgah Srinagar in which one civilian and a police personnel were injured.

The IGP said that so far 11 terrorists including 6 Pakistani terrorists were killed in different encounters in the past seven days this year.