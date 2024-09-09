Two Pakistani terrorists killed on LoC, US-made M4 among recovery

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by killing two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera area of the Rajouri district during the wee hours on Monday.

A US-made M4 rifle with sight attachment, two AK47 rifles, a pistol and 8 hand grenades were among the cache of arms and ammunition recovered during a search operation at the encounter spot.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said that based on inputs from intelligence agencies and J&K Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army on the intervening night of 8 and 9 September in the general area Lam in Nowshera.

Two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores were recovered.

Assorted ammunition, clothing, eatables and war-like stores were recovered, a defence spokesman said. Surveillance was being maintained and operations were in progress, he added.