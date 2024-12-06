Two more held in Mundka shootout case

Two sharpshooters of Tillu Tajpuria- Bambiha gang were held after an exchange of fire in the sensational shootout in the Mundka area of outer Delhi in which a person was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in a gang war rivalry.

The shooters identified as Narender and Ankit Jurasi were held from Rohini area after an exchange of fire in which both sustained bullet injuries on their leg, an official said.

Narender is the main conspirator of the murder and was in contact with jailed members of Tillu Gang as well its handlers abroad while Abhishek is an active shooter and recruited a co-accused for the murder, he added.

Two assailants, Nihal and Tushar, who were involved in the murder, were already apprehended by the police.

In the incident, 26-year-old Amit Lakra, a close aide of gogi-mann gang leader Ankesh Lakra, who got bail recently, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on the night of November 9. The responsibility of this murder was taken by rival Tillu Tajpuriya-Devender Bambiha through a social media post.

Bambiha gang is a latest addition in the gang wars in the capital city and is currently working with the Tillu Tajpuria gang, said an official.

He added that both Tajpuriya and Gogi gang have been each other’s rival for long as in 2020, Gogi was gunned down in a court in Rohini alleged by the Tajpuriya gang members while he was lodged in Tihar jail.

To avenge this, Tajpuriya too was stabbed to death inside Tihar by Gogi gang members last year, the official said.