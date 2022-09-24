Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Two labourers injured in terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama district

Two labourers injured in terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama district

They were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Sudhanshu Mishra | September 24, 2022 11:58 pm

Two labourers injured in terror attack in J&K's Pulwama district

representational photo (FILE PHOTO)

Two labourers from Bihar were seriously injured on Saturday evening when terrorists fired upon them in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Police said the incident took place at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama. The injured labourers have been shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
The injured persons have been identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Baitya in Bihar. Security forces have cordoned the area and launched the search operation for the terrorists involved in the attack.
TAGS :

Related Latest News

In J&K bans import of cattle to prevent spread of Lumpy Skin Disease
‘Hybrid’ terrorist nabbed in Reasi district of Jammu
J-K LG Manoj Sinha anguished by loss of life in Rajouri bus accident