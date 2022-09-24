Two labourers injured in terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama district

Two labourers from Bihar were seriously injured on Saturday evening when terrorists fired upon them in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said the incident took place at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama. The injured labourers have been shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

The injured persons have been identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Baitya in Bihar. Security forces have cordoned the area and launched the search operation for the terrorists involved in the attack.