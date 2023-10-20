Two held for robbing Rs 50 lakh posing as traffic cops in Delhi

The Delhi Police have nabbed two persons accused of committing a Rs 50 lakh robbery while posing as traffic policemen. The two have been identified as Mahender and Sandeep, who with the help of other associates, robbed an employee of a pan masala factory of Rs 50 lakh near the Saleem Garh fort in Delhi on October 11.

According to the complaint recorded by police, the man working as an accountant with the company was carrying Rs 50 lakh in cash in a car, which he collected from Chandni Chowk. When the car reached the flyover near Saleem Garh fort, two men on a motorbike signalled to stop the car, one of them was wearing a Delhi Traffic Police uniform.

It was Sandeep who dressed as a cop in the crime episode. He is said to have procured the uniform from Kingsway camp. As the car came to a halt, two more men on a motorbike emerged and looted the cash kept in the car’s boot.

To make it look more real, the accused also carried a fake wireless set and other accessories that traffic cops carry.

However, the mastermind in the crime, who has been identified as Harender, is on the run. He works as a teacher for an aided school in Delhi and received inputs about the cash from the driver of the car which carried the cash.

The driver identified as Inderpal is being questioned by the police.

In the ongoing investigation in the case, the accused have revealed that Harender was up to another crime and was preparing for a high-profile kidnapping for attaining ransom.

Further probe is underway in the case, while efforts were on to nab the mastermind, Harender.