Two Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in an explosion on Saturday near a forward post along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Rajouri district.

Reports reaching here said that the mishap occurred during patrolling. One of the killed was Lieutenant. The injured were shifted to a nearby military hospital but they succumbed to their injuries.

The two were on routine patrolling in the Lam Sector of Nowshera in Rajouri district when the explosion occurred. Further details were awaited.