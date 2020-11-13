The social networking site Twitter on Friday has removed and later restored the picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in response to a “report from the copyright holder.”

For a time being, while clicking on the photo of Amit Shah, a message appeared: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

However, the image was restored after a while.

“Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, a similar incident had also happened last week on Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s Twitter account.