Tusker attack claims one more life in Kerala, this time it’s a 22-year-old youth

A 22-year-old youth was killed on Sunday in an attack by a wild elephant at Mullaringadu in Vannappuram Grama Panchayat, near Kothamangalam forest range in Kerala .

The deceased has been identified as Amar Ilahi, who was attacked by the elephant while bringing back his cattle after grazing at a teak plantation near his house at Mullaringadu. Wild elephants are used to frequent human settlements in the region, local residents said

The incident triggered protests by local people alleging inaction by government authorities despite their constant plight under threats from the wild elephant in the region, which is close to the forest areas.

This is the second death from elephant attack in Kerala in two weeks. On December 16, Eldhose, (45) was killed in an attack by an elephant at Kothamangalam on the Ernakulam-Idukki border.