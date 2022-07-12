Tuna fish export scam: FIR against Lakshadweep MP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, his nephew Abdul Razak and a Colombo-based firm SRT General Merchant Import and Export in connection with corruption and irregularities in various departments of Lakshadweep administration related to export of Tuna fish.

On June 24, a 25 member team of the CBI led by a DIG had conducted joint surprise check along with vigilance officials of Lakshadweep administration at various places.

Lakshadweep Co-operative Marketing Federation (LCMF), Fisheries Department, Public Works Department, Khadi Board and Co-operative Society and Animal Husbandry Department were raided by the CBI.

“It was alleged that some public servants of LCMF, Department of Public Distribution, Lakshadweep Administration, in collusion with the Public Representatives and public Servants caused loss to LCMF in the matter of export of Tuna Fish to a Sri Lanka-based company without following the requisite tender process and other formalities,” the official said.

LCMF procured a huge amount of Tuna fish from local fishermen under the influence of Faizal, the MP.

The Tuna fish was then exported by LCMF to a company based in neighbouring country which did not make payments to LCMF. It thus caused huge losses to the LCMF.

Razak, the nephew of Faizal, under whose influence LCMF procured Tuna fish, later exported to Sri Lanka-based firm in which he himself is a representative.

Some unknown public servants from Department of Fisheries, Lakshadweep Administration in connivance with others swindled huge amount of subsidy by illegally registering a large number of boats in the name of poor residents of the Lakshadweep island. These boats are being run with subsidised diesel meant for poor fishermen.

“A majority of beneficiaries of the houses being constructed by the Lakshadweep Building Development Board under the schemes meant for poor people are ineligible persons. In Khadi Board and Co-operative Society Lakshadweep, several local leaders are loan defaulters. There is an alleged scam of several crores of rupees in the Animal Husbandry Department, Lakshadweep in purchase of low quality medicines and poultry feeds,” said the source.

During the raid, copies of several relevant documents were obtained, which were scrutinised.