True statesmanship : Tripura HC CJ on PM’s repeal of farm laws

The Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court today termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three farm laws a sign of “true statesmanship”.

During the hearing of a case unrelated to the farm laws, Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty said that though he is not praising Mr Modi, the latter’s decision to repeal the farm laws was “true statesmanship” and questioned whether anyone has ever heard a PM apologize.

He said that a person who is in a position of authority should be prepared to take both praise and criticism since it is the consequence of holding a public office.

“If you are in authority you have to take it both, that is the consequence of holding this chair. We have to be open to criticism and adverse comments. We cannot say that we will not accept criticism, we are holding a public office.”

Today, after almost a year-long tussle between the Modi government and the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the PM announced that the three farm laws will be repealed by his government.

PM Modi assured the farmers that the decision will see its implementation in the Parliament session that would kick off at the end of this month. All three laws will be repealed with due process, he assured.

The three laws are- Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance & Farm Services Act 2020, Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act and Amendment to Essential Commodities Act.