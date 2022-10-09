Amid a tussle over Shiv Sena’s ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol claim, the Uddhav Thackeray led faction of the Shiv Sena submitted a list of three names and symbols for the forthcoming Andheri East Assembly constituency bypolls to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission (EC), on Saturday, froze the symbol and barred both the rival camps headed by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde in the party from using the party name and symbol in the upcoming Assembly bypoll slated for November 3.

Following this, the Thackeray faction on Sunday submitted the options of ‘Trishul’, ‘Rising Sun’ and ‘Torch’ as symbols for the party to the Election Commission, informed MP Arvind Sawant.

Further, the Thackeray camp suggested three names – Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for the upcoming bye-elections.

“Our party’s name is Shiv Sena, if ECI gives any of the names related to Shiv Sena including ‘Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)’, ‘Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)’ or ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’, that would be acceptable to us,” Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Arvind Sawant told media persons.

On the other hand, the Shinde faction hit out at the rival Thackeray camp, saying it would not get any votes and was busy seeking public sympathy.

A minister in Chief Minister Shinde’s cabinet, Deepak Kesarkar, said, “They (Uddhav faction) have not done anything in the past 2.5 years. People would not vote for them, thus they are seeking sympathy. ECI is a constitutional authority, we should keep its respect, not insult them over Twitter.”

“We have all the documents and we have a majority. We will get justice and the symbol as well,” added Kesarkar.

Meanwhile, the Commission’s ruling came amid the ongoing symbol war between the Uddhav Thackeray camp and rival Eknath Shinde camp.

In its order, the Commission said, “To cover the purpose of the current Bye-elections and to continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter in terms of Para 15 of the Symbols Order:- Neither of the two groups led by Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde (Petitioner) and other led by Uddhav Thackeray (Respondent) be permitted to use the name of the party Shiv Sena simplicitor.”

“Neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol “Bow and Arrow”, reserved for “Shivsenal’; Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Shivsena; and Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections,” added the Commission.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from MVA.