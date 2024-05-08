Tripura: CM urges Centre to ensure essential supplies to state

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has urged the Central government to ensure essential supplies to the state in view of disruption in goods train services due to derailment in Assam.

Dr Saha sent a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw amidst the fuel crisis gripping Tripura, seeking a prompt resolution to the state’s pressing issue.

The crisis escalated following the derailment incident between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, resulting in disruption in goods train services.

The fuel trucks are currently en route to Tripura, with anticipated arrival tomorrow, offering hope for relief from the crisis looming over Agartala and the entirety of the state.