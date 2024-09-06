Tripura min highlights job creation amid oppn criticism on unemployment

The BJP-led Tripura government on Friday said it has recruited 20,000 people for various jobs in the last three years, spanning various categories like regular, contractual, and fixed pay.

Labour Minister Tinku Roy has also announced plans to fill 20,000 more government posts soon, highlighting a reduction in registered unemployed youths from 7,41,305 in 2018 to 3,09,882 in 2024.

However, the opposition Congress challenged these claims, pointing out that 1,800 unemployed engineers and 1,500 qualified youths with NET, SLET, and PhD degrees are still struggling to find government jobs.

Criticizing the slow pace of recruitment, he noted that around 5,000 employees retire annually without timely replacements. Barman also called for an end to outsourcing and fixed pay systems, which he argued deprive employees of benefits.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury joined the criticism, accusing the government of failing to deliver on its 2018 election promise to fill 50,000 vacant posts.

Chaudhury urged the BJP-led government to address rising frustration among the state’s youth over the scarcity of job opportunities in both government and industry sectors.