ECI releases final data of 4th phase, over 69 pc turnout recorded

More than 69 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fourth phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections, as per the final figures issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

“In continuation of ECI’s two press notes dated 13th May (on voting percentage), the voter turnout of 69.16 per cent recorded in fourth phase for 96 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in the ongoing general elections,” the poll panel said in a communiqué.

According to the final figure of voting in the fourth phase, the male turnout was recorded at 69.58 per cent, while female at 68.73 per cent and third gender at 34.23 per cent.

As per the data, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest turnout at 80.66 per cent, followed by West Bengal at 80.22 per cent and Odisha 754.68 per cent.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase, for which voting took place on 13th May, 25 were from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April and third phase on 7th May. The first phase recorded 66.14 per cent voter turnout, second 66.71 per cent and third 65.68 per cent.

The fifth phase of elections is scheduled to take place on 20th May. Counting will take place on 4th June.