ECI issues show-cause notice to BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a showcause notice to BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his alleged remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

The poll panel’s action against Gangopadhyay comes days after it received a complaint from the TMC alleging that he had passed objectionable remarks against Banerjee during a public meeting held on 15th May in West Bengal’s Haldia.

The ECI has sought a response from the BJP leader by 5 pm on 20th May.

In the complaint, the TMC quoted Ex-High Court Judge Gangopadhyay as saying, “Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you’re getting your makeup done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes.” Keya Seth is a well-known Bengal-based beautician.

“Whereas, on careful examination, the comment has been found to be improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste and to be prima facie violative of the aforesaid provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Commission’s advisory dated 1st March, 2024,” the ECI said.

The poll panel further said, “Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause by 5 pm of 20th May as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you.”

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,” it added.