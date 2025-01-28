Trio of a gang held for robbing Indonesians of smuggled gold

Three of a gang were arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for robbing Indonesian nationals of two kilogram of illegally smuggled gold, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA), Usha Rangnani said, a PCR call was received at the IGI police station wherein the caller stated that two foreign nationals, who have been robbed by a driver, were under treatment for the injuries they sustained while jumping off the moving car.

Based on the info, a team of policemen rushed to the site and recorded the statement of the Indonesian nationals, identified as Fadhli Bassya and Muhammad Mahathir. They said they had booked a cab through one of their friends to travel to Punjab.

When they reached the aerocity area, they said, the cab driver was joined by two of his friends, one of them threatened them with a screwdriver. When the traffic slow down at a flyover, they managed to jump out of the car leaving their belongings, 8000 Ringgit, one trolley bag and 2 mobile phones, inside the car.

After receiving the complaint, the police apprehended cab driver identified as Naresh with the help of CCTV footage. He confessed to his involvement in the crime and revealed the named Mohit and Rajat as his associates, who helped him in the robbery. Later, they too were also apprehended, Rangnani said.

On questioning, the DCP said the complainant revealed that they arrived in Delhi with two kg of gold to be sold at inflated prices in India in collusion with accused Naresh. They held back the information about the gold as they paid no customs duty for it on their arrival at the airport. After the revelation about the gold, Naresh Kumar and Mohit were again interrogated at length about the gold they had hidden in Punjab, which was subsequently seized, she added.

While the investigation is on, the Customs Department has been directed to look into the matter from the gold smuggling angle.