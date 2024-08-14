Akhilesh accused BJP govt of robbing Ayodhya of streetlights

Taking a dig at the BJP over disappearance of streetlights on the newly-constructed Rampath and Bhaktipath in Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav passed a sarcastic remark saying the BJP government means darkness everywhere.

The Samajwadi Party president, in a comment on social media on Wednesday, wrote, “Thieves disrupted law and order in Ayodhya. That is why the public was already saying, the pillar is standing without electricity. BJP government means dark city, darkness everywhere. Ayodhya of today, don’t want BJP.”

A case has been registered on the theft of the modern lights installed on the Rampath and the Bhaktipath and the matter is currently under investigation.

In a complaint made by a Yash Enterprises employee, Shekhar Sharma, it is said that 6,400 bamboo lights were installed on the trees of the Rampath and 96 gobo projector lights were installed on the Bhaktipath.

Till April 19, all the lights were in place. However, during an inspection on May 19, some of the lights were found missing. Till now, 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights have been stolen, the police complaint said.