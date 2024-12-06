Five held for robbing cash collector of 22 lakh in North West Delhi

Five persons were arrested for plotting to rob a cash collector who used to collect cash from various online stores in the Prashant Vihar area of North West Delhi of Rs 22 lakh.

According to the police, observing the victim collecting and depositing cash in a bank daily, the five accused, identified as Aftab, Sanjay, Vikas, Naval, and RItik, who worked in nearby stores engaged in delivering groceries through an app, had become aware of his routine.

All five plotted to rob the victims before he deposited the amount in the bank. Working on a strategy devised by Sanjay, they conducted a reconnaissance of his movements for three days before executing the plan to rob him.

As the victim left the store, Vikas alerted his accomplices and together they intercepted and robbed him of the amount before fleeing in different directions, he said.

The cops have recovered around Rs 19 lakh and the motorcycle used in the commission of crime.