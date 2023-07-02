Trinamool Congress youth leader Jiyarul Molla shot dead

Jiyarul Molla, a youth Trinamool Congress leader, was shot dead in Basanti, South 24 Parganas district. With this, the total number of pre-poll deaths in the last 24 days has risen to 12 since the polling dates for the forthcoming elections for the three-tier panchayat system were announced on June 8.

The maximum number of casualties has been reported from South 24 Parganas district, with four deaths. Bhangar, an area in the same district, has reported the highest number of casualties, with three deaths.

Initial investigations have revealed that Molla’s murder is a result of internal infighting within the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been evident in the Canning and Basanti areas of South 24 Parganas district since the polling deaths were announced.

Since Saturday evening, pockets of the Fulmalancha area in Basanti have witnessed sporadic clashes between supporters of two factions of the ruling party.

It is reported that when Molla was returning home late Saturday night, he was suddenly surrounded by four to five miscreants on motorcycles. He was shot from close range, and the assailants escaped from the spot.

Local residents rushed him to Canning sub-division hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla from Canning (East), Jiyarul was killed by four unknown assassins. “It is yet to be known who they were. But I demand that these assassins be identified and action taken against them,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MLA Shyamal Mondal from Basanti stated that the murder had no political links.

Meanwhile, around 10 people from both the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Trinamool Congress were injured in a fight involving sticks and bricks at Krishnapur area of Chandrakona in West Midnapur.

Five of them, stated to be critical, are undergoing treatment at Chandrakona Hospital. The police force arrived at the scene to handle the situation. The Trinamool Congress alleged that the ISF attacked them without any provocation, and that the incident was fueled by the CPI-M.