Tributes paid to former PM Narasimha Rao on death anniversary in Telangana

Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state ministers, family members of Narasimha Rao and leaders of various political parties paid floral tributes to the late leader at PV Gnana Bhoomi on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake here.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor recalled the services rendered by Narasimha Rao to the nation. She said the former Prime Minister was an erudite scholar, a statesman and an administrator par excellence.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, Narasimha Rao’s daughter and Telangana Legislative Council member Sri Vani and leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) paid tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Srinivas Yadav remembered the contributions of Narasimha Rao in strengthening the country. He said the late leader’s services were not recognised. The minister said the central government did not give him the honour which he deserved as the architect of economic reforms.

Srinivas Yadav recalled that the TRS government conducted year-long centenary celebrations as a befitting tribute to PV, as the former PM was popularly known.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, BJP leader K Laxman and others also paid floral tributes.

Hailing from Vangara in Karimnagar district (now in Telangana), PV was India’s first and only Telugu Prime Minister. He also had the distinction of being the first Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to complete a full five-year term.

PV, who also served as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and as a Central minister, was known as a scholar, statesman, a polyglot and an author.

PV, who was elected to the Parliament in 1972, held several cabinet posts under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi including Foreign Minister from 1980 to 1984.

Described as “political Chanakya’ by many, PV managed to complete the full term despite being just short of a majority in Parliament.