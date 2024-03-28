Tribal woman killed in elephant attack in Kerala’s Wayanad district

In a tragic incident, a tribal woman was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mini (45) of the Parappanpara colony near Mepppadi. She was trampled to death by the elephant while she was gathering honey in the forest areas on the Wayanad-Malappuram border on Thursday.

Her husband, Suresh, who was also with her at the time of the incident, was also attacked by the wild elephant and was admitted to a hospital in Nilambit with serious injuries.

A team of forest officials from Nilambur Vaniyambara sector has been rushed to the scene.

Several people had lost their lives in the wild elephant attacks in Kerala’s Wayanad, Idukki districts earlier.