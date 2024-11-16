Tribal community is nation’s pride: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that the tribal community is the pride of the country and the tribal culture must be respected at national and international levels.

“Wherever I go, I am mesmerised by the tribal lifestyle, their culture, their music, their tribal characteristics, their talent, whether it is in sports or anything else,” he said while addressing a gathering at the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Vidhyalay Prangan, Kotra, in Udaipur on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Mr Dhankhar warned the people against the threats to cultural integrity. “Conspiratorial attempts to lure and change the beliefs of tribal communities are happening. I consider it a malicious attempt. By speaking smooth words, posing as well-wishers, tempting us, luring us, efforts are being made to change our faith. Our cultural heritage is our foundation. If the foundation shakes, no building is safe. The process of luring and attracting, which I see being carried out in a planned and conspiratorial manner in the country, needs to be controlled,” he said.

The Vice-President said the tribal community is one that does not take even a grain more than it needs. ”Tribal people teach us what the environment is, what indigenous life means, what family signifies, and what the duty of a person is.”

He said, “Droupadi Murmu’s position as President is a symbol of tribal pride” and called her elevation to the post as a testament to the inclusivity and diversity of Indian democracy.

Discussing India’s development, Mr Dhankhar said, “Now, India has changed. Economically, it is rising. A stream of development is flowing. The world is recognizing us because, in this ‘Amrit Kaal’, we have recognised its essence. We have begun to honor it, and that is why, under the vision of the Prime Minister, November 15 is celebrated each year as the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda Ji, National Tribal Day.”

He urged the youth to focus on education, saying, “I would tell you, especially the boys and girls, to focus on education. There is no limit before you. Today, India is changing. The right people are being recognised in India.”