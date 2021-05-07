Now people arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the national capital will have to undergo institutional quarantine of 14 days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered on Thursday.

The order has come after the reports of a virulent strain of coronavirus detected in the stares of AP and Telangana, which is said to have higher transmissibility and a short incubation period.

The quarantine order applies to all those coming from the two specific states via all modes of transport including airlines, trains and roadways.

“A virulent variant of COVID-19 is reported to have been found recently in the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and this new strain of COVID-19 has a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and the progress of the disease is much more rapid in this strain and therefore, additional precautionary measures in respect of the persons coming from the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to NCT of Delhi through Airlines/Trains/Buses/Cars/Trucks or any other mode of transportation are required to be taken in public interest with the objective that this new virulent strain of COVID-19 should not enter and transmit into the territory of NCT of Delhi.

“Therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, DDMA, GNCTD hereby directs all persons arriving from the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in NCT of Delhi by Airlines/Trains/Buses/Cars/Trucks or any other mode of transportation shall have to undergo mandatory Government institutional quarantine I paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities established/identified by the concerned District Magistrate,” the order read.

However, those who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be exempted from institutional quarantine but will be asked to observe home quarantine for 7 days.

“Any person who has been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces a certificate to the effect or having negative RT-PCR Report (not older than 72 hours before undertaking the journey) shall be allowed home quarantine for 7 days. If no suitable facility for home quarantine is available with the person, he/ she may opt for institutional / paid quarantine in identified facilities for 7 days,” the order added.

As per media reports, The very infectious strains of coronavirus is currently found in the Covid-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and spreading fast in younger age groups, apart from adults. The strain first discovered in Kurnool, is considered to be at least 15 times more virulent than the earlier ones, and may be even stronger than the Indian variants of B1.617 and B1.618.

However, the scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), which is analysing the data said that it is yet to establish any epidemiological establishment between the strain and the surge in the Covid-19 cases in southern states.