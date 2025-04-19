Traders across Jharkhand may take to streets to protest rising crime and lawlessness

The Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce (JCC) has issued a stark warning to the state government and police administration, stating that if decisive action is not taken to curb the rising crime rates and the deteriorating law and order, traders across the state may be left with no option but to protest on the streets. The alarming rise in criminal activities, coupled with the growing sense of insecurity among business owners, has led to widespread frustration within the trading community.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, JCC General Secretary Aditya Malhotra highlighted the failure of the district police administration to instil fear in criminals, despite regular patrols by Tiger Mobile and PCR vans. He expressed concern that while one crime is being investigated, another is already taking place, creating a cycle of fear and instability for traders.

“The government and police must step up their efforts or face the consequences. Traders cannot continue to operate in such an environment of lawlessness. If no effective measures are taken soon, we will have no choice but to take our protest to the streets,” Malhotra warned.

In response to the growing challenges, Chamber officials, including Vice President Jyoti Kumari and Assistant Secretary Navjot Alang, called for the formation of a special committee to address the rising tide of crime and the need for a secure business environment. The JCC also urged the government to simplify the process for arms licences for traders, ensuring their safety in the face of increasing threats.

With concerns mounting across the state, JCC’s call for urgent intervention from the authorities underscores the gravity of the situation, with business owners now fearing for their lives and livelihoods. As the threat of public protests looms large, all eyes are now on the government and police to act swiftly and restore order.