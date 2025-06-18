Track GHG emissions in the Himalayas using space tech to boost climate change insights, say experts

Atmospheric science experts pushed for tracking the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in ecologically sensitive Himalayan regions to improve the evaluation of global warming.

Speaking at a five-day international meeting held from June 16 to 20 at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) in Nainital, Uttarakhand, A S Kiran Kumar — former ISRO Chairman and current Space Commission member — underlined the need for space-based platforms to monitor GHGs.

The hybrid-format conference (in-person and online) saw active participation from nearly 70 delegates, including representatives from Belgium, Japan, Spain, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, Ethiopia, Mexico, and Sweden.

According to an official document, the discussions focused extensively on the implications of changing greenhouse gas concentrations in the Earth’s atmosphere and their impact on climate change studies. Experts particularly emphasised the importance of tracking GHGs in the Himalayan region to enhance understanding of shifts in atmospheric composition.

Highlighting the limited availability of data from ground-based observations, ARIES Director Manish Naja stressed the significance of expanding such studies in the Himalayas. His views were echoed by experts from Australia, Germany, and the United States.

Dr Mahesh Shah from Belgium pointed out that ground-based remote sensing technologies, i.e., FTIR-based observations (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy), are currently scarce in India and should be expanded to improve climate assessments in the region. Dr Nicholas Deutscher (Australia), Dr Mathias Frey (Germany), and Dr Jim Hannigan (USA)—who lead three global FTIR observation networks—underscored the critical role that observations from the Himalayas play in evaluating global warming trends.