Tourists to Dudhsagar falls made to do squats, video goes viral

A video has gone viral in which trekkers who had gone to Dudhsagar falls on the Goa-Karnataka border were punished and made to do squats. The video has gone viral on social media.

Dudhsagar, which means ‘the sea of milk’, flows at a height of 1,016 feet and has its origins in the river Mandovi over looking the Western Ghats.

The group was punished by the Railway Police. At Dudhsagar, getting off the train before the scheduled station and then trying to cross the train tracks to reach the falls is prohibited. The falls are a well-known tourist destination, especially in the monsoon season when the waterfalls offer a breathtaking view. People from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, etc other districts of Maharashtra visit the tourist destination.

The tourists here walk along the tracks of the South Western Railway line to get to the waterfalls after getting off the train at Collem in South Goa. However, the Goa Police, Railways, and the forest department have issued strict orders and banned trekking here in the rains given the heavy rainfall and the mishaps.

Last week, the Goa government banned people from visiting the waterfalls. This decision came after two people drowned at Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem taluka.

Railways has requested passengers to cooperate and strictly follow the rules laid down.

