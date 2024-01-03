Tourist inflow increases in Ayodhya even before consecration of Ram temple

Pilgrims and tourists are thronging the temple city even before the consecration of the Ram temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi.

After the construction of the Ram temple commenced in August 2020, the tourist footfall is increasing every year.

UP Tourism Department figures show that in the year 2021, only 3.25 lakh tourists visited, whereas in 2022, the figure increased 85 times to 2.39 crores.

Advertisement

In 2023, though the official figure is yet to be made public, it is expected to cross 3.5 crore and after the consecration of the Ram Lalla, it is likely to cross one lakh pilgrims every day.

Between 2017 and 2019, around 2 to 3 lakh pilgrims and tourists visited Ayodhya while in 2020 due to Covid, the figure dropped to 1.70 lakh.

From the business point of view, the kind of enthusiasm that is being seen across the country regarding the Pran Pratistha of the temple, according to experts, there will be an additional business of Rs 50,000 crore.

The Ram Mandir Committee has also made arrangements that 70,000 devotees will be able to have darshan every day.

From the tourism aspect, Ayodhya has become a big option for the country and the world, and this will prove to be a great help to the economy. A model like South Indian temples will have to be implemented so that devotees do not face problems, tourist department officials said here on Wednesday.