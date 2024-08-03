Tourism is the largest employment generator after agriculture: Shekhawat

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said tourism has the potential to contribute to India’s achievement of being the third-largest economy.

Shekhawat, who inaugurated the 7th edition of the India International Hospitality Expo (IHE 2024) at the India Expo Centre & Mart, said India has all the resources to present a world-class tourism sector.

He said tourism is the largest employment generator after the agriculture sector.

“We are witnessing diversity and new business opportunities in this sector, and this is the perfect platform to learn about them. The progress and development in this field are crucial, and everyone involved plays a significant role, especially in bridging the gaps,” Shekhawat said.

“It is a matter of pride for us to be part of IHE 2024 which is being successfully organized for the seventh time and has played a significant role in advancing India’s hospitality industry over the past six years,” he said.

“IHE not only supports the Indian hospitality sector but also highlights its potential on the global stage. It is more than just an exhibition; it is the epicenter of the hospitality industry, bringing together professionals and associates from the sector to network, exchange ideas, share knowledge, and achieve international success,” Shekhawat said.