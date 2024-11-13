Tourism boom in UP with 44.9 per cent growth from 2020-21 to 2023-24

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken transformative steps to elevate the state’s tourism sector. These initiatives aim to increase tourist arrivals, boost the local economy, and create more employment opportunities. As a result, the recent years have seen the tourism sector in the state surge remarkably, recording a 44.9 per cent growth from 2020-21 to 2023-24.

Building on this success, the government has set a target of 19.2 per cent growth for 2024-25, with plans to develop numerous tourist destinations and showcase the state’s cultural heritage on a global stage, state tourism officials here on Wednesday disclosed .The government envisions UP as a premier tourist destination, with its rich cultural heritage gaining global recognition.

A key priority is improving accommodations for visitors; in response to the state’s shortage of hotel rooms—currently at 30 rooms per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 180—the government has eased policies for hotel construction. New hotel projects will not only enhance tourist lodging but also support local businesses and entrepreneurs. Officials said comprehensive plans are in place to enhance top tourist destinations, including a dedicated tourism master plan for iconic sites like Naimisharanya and Prayagraj.

Detailed project reports have been approved, and agencies are being selected to execute these developments. Additionally, the government is advancing plans for six major tourist circuits, commissioning experts to identify infrastructure improvements needed to enrich the tourist experience and encourage repeat visits. These efforts promise to not only increase tourist numbers but also generate local jobs, strengthening the state’s economy. The growth of tourism will uplift regional artisans, local cuisine, and cultural traditions, creating a thriving and vibrant experience for visitors to UP.