Top PSU executive among three arrested by CBI on bribery charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a Group

General Manager (GGM) of Central Bridge and Roof Company (India)

Limited along with two other private persons on bribery charges.

The investigating agency registered a case on 7 December against the

accused, including Chanchal Mukherjee, Group General Manager (GGM) of

the public sector undertaking, Director of a Bhubaneswar-based private

company; a private person, on the allegation of indulging in corrupt

and illegal activities while awarding work orders and clearing bills

in lieu of undue advantage in the form of bribe.

It was alleged that the accused director of the private limited

company met the accused GGM at his Bhubaneswar office during which the

accused Group General Manager demanded cash of Rs 10 lakh from him to

adjust the said amount in future billings.

Advertisement

The CBI laid a trap on 7 December and caught the accused GGM accepting

the illegal monetary gratification of Rs. 10 lakh. The bribe money of

Rs 10 lakh was also recovered. Another private person was caught for

his role as co-conspirator in abetting and facilitating the exchange

of undue advantage.

Searches are being conducted at eight locations in Bhubaneswar and

Kolkata which has so far led to recovery of incriminating documents, a

vehicle used in the commission of offence along with digital devices.