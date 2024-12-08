Top PSU executive among three arrested by CBI on bribery charge

AAP govt failed to provide basic amenities in slum clusters: Vijender Gupta
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a Group General Manager (GGM) of Central Bridge and Roof Company (India)Limited along with two other private persons on bribery charges.
The investigating agency registered a case on 7 December against the
accused, including Chanchal Mukherjee, Group General Manager (GGM) of
the public sector undertaking, Director of a Bhubaneswar-based private
company; a private person, on the allegation of indulging in corrupt
and illegal activities while awarding work orders and clearing bills
in lieu of undue advantage in the form of bribe.
It was alleged that the accused director of the private limited
company met the accused GGM at his Bhubaneswar office during which the
accused Group General Manager demanded cash of Rs 10 lakh from him to
adjust the said amount in future billings.
The CBI laid a trap on 7 December and caught the accused GGM accepting
the illegal monetary gratification of Rs. 10 lakh. The bribe money of
Rs 10 lakh was also recovered. Another private person was caught for
his role as co-conspirator in abetting and facilitating the exchange
of undue advantage.
Searches are being conducted at eight locations in Bhubaneswar and
Kolkata which has so far led to recovery of incriminating documents, a
vehicle used in the commission of offence along with digital devices.
