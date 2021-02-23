Climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail on Tuesday by a Delhi court in the toolkit case considering the “scanty and sketchy evidence on record”.

“Considering the scanty and sketchy evidence on record, I do not find any palpable reason to breach the rule of bail for a 22-year-old girl who has absolutely no criminal antecedents,” Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana noted.

Ravi has been directed to not leave the country and cooperate with the ongoing investigation as a condition for grant of bail.

She faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the ‘Toolkit’ conspiracy case related to the farmers’ agitation and was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13.

The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers’ protest and then deleted was created by Ravi and two other activists — Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

During the three-hour-long bail hearing on February 20, the police said that the ‘Toolkit’ was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

“Poetic Justice Foundation and Sikhs For Justice in order to hide their involvement used Disha Ravi as a front to carry out nefarious activity,” Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court, adding that these organisations are connected to the Khalistani movement.

Ravi’s counsel Advocate Siddharth Agarwal, however, claimed there is no evidence linking the toolkit to the violence during the farmers’ march on January 26.

The Delhi Police had arrested activist Disha Ravi on “conspiracy and sedition” charges in relation to the ‘toolkit’ tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 13 from her home in Bengaluru and produced in a Delhi court on February 14 from where she was sent to five days in police custody.

(With IANS inputs)