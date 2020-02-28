Tamil Nadu Coastal Police are enquiring with the five Sri Lankans who were handed over to them by the Indian Navy on Thursday, said an official.

The five were in a Sri Lankan fibre boat which was in the Indian waters and spotted by a Navy’s surveillance helicopter near Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district.

Later a Naval vessel picked them up and brought them to the shore.

According to the official, the five persons – Stephen Raj, Yesu Raja, Uday Kumar, Ravindran and Rexon – were all aged less than 40 and are in Mandapam coastal police station.

The Sri Lankan boat is also with the Tamil Nadu Coastal Police.

According to the police official, the investigation is on.