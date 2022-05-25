TN district tense after woman’s partially burnt body found

The atmosphere in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district turned tense on Wednesday after the body of a missing lady, a seaweed collector, was discovered on the grounds of a private shrimp farm.

The 40-year-old woman had left her house on Tuesday to make a living collecting seaweed.

Her husband filed a complaint with the Vadakadu police station after she did not return home till the evening. During the search, authorities discovered her partially burned body near the premises of a private shrimp farm and later arrested six farmworkers.

Locals stormed the private shrimp farm, destroying the materials on the premises and thrashing the workers.

The police stated they were looking into whether the shrimp farmworkers, who were migrant laborers from neighboring states, were involved in the woman’s death. Police are also looking into whether she was assaulted sexually.

A big crowd gathered outside the Vadakadu police station, demanding that the authorities give up the perpetrators. Karthik, the Superintendent of Police in Ramanathapuram, arrived on the scene and began talking to the agitated locals.

The woman’s body was taken to the government hospital in Ramanathapuram for a post-mortem examination.

A heavy police contingent was present at the Vadakkadu police station premises.

