TMC MP Nusrat Jahan appears before ED in flat sale case

Nusrat Jahan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament from Basirhat and a well-known actress, made her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, concerning her involvement in a flat sale case.

This case revolves around a complaint filed by a group of senior citizens who alleged that a real estate company had deceived them by promising flats in Kolkata’s New Town area. Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankudeb Panda accused Nusrat Jahan of duping individuals of ₹5.5 lakh each under the pretense of selling them apartments.

The ED had issued summons for Nusrat Jahan to appear before them on September 12, as part of their investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of a real estate firm, in which she held a directorship until 2017.

Reports indicate that Nusrat Jahan previously had an association with 7 Sense Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a company accused of collecting ₹5.5 lakh from 429 individuals, promising them flats in Rajarhat. However, the prospective homebuyers were left disappointed as the promised flats were not delivered.

More about the Nusrat Jahan case:

In August, following a court directive, Nusrat distanced herself from any wrongdoing. She asserted that she had no involvement in the alleged fraud. She explained that she had taken a loan of Rs 1.16 crore from the firm in 2006 and had repaid Rs 1.47 crore, including interest, by 2017.

Nusrat Jahan, widely recognized for her work in Bengali cinema, transitioned into politics in 2019. She won the 2019 general elections. Jahan represented the Trinamool Congress as a candidate. She represents the Basirhat constituency as the Member of Parliament. Her victory saw her securing a significant margin of 350,000 votes over BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Nusrat Jahan’s involvement in the flat sale case remains under scrutiny, casting a spotlight on her career both in politics and the entertainment industry.