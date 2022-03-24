TMC delegation meets Amit Shah, demands removal of Bengal Governor  

A TMC delegation led by its leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to demand the removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that the West Bengal Governor has been acting in a partisan manner in the state and has always interfered with the functioning of the democratically elected state government.

The TMC delegation included Derek O’ Brien, Mahua Moitra and other TMC leaders.

Talking to the Statesman, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “the Bengal governor has behaved in a partisan manner and has always interfered with the functioning of the democratically elected state government, hence TMC wants the removal of the present governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from the state.”

The delegation also told the home minister of the steps taken by the state government in the wake of the Birbhum violence incident. Bandyopadhyay said the state government has swiftly acted and arrested 21 persons while 15 policemen have been called off from their duties.

Vehemently criticizing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Bandyopadhyay, TMC leader in the Lok Sabha said that he was a threat to the federal structure of the country as he interferes with every action of the state government leading to delays and confusion.

“Mamata Banerjee is an efficient leader and she knows how to run the administration. Our government will not tolerate such incidents in the state and no one involved in the Birbhum violence would be spared. The main culprit has also been arrested today,” Bandyopadhyay said.

Asked if Amit Shah approved of the state government follow up action, TMC leader said that Amit Shah categorically said that Birbhum violence did not have a political angle to it.

In an answer to a question that if Birbhum incident was the immediate reason for seeking his removal, the TMC leader said that after the Birbhum incident while the Prime Minister offered to help the state government in catching the culprit his tone and manner were most sophisticated but the same cannot be said about the Governor’s statements. His tone has been rough which does not augur well for the constitutional post he holds.

“He is acting against our constitution and damaging the federal structure of the country. The parliamentary democracy is under threat if he stays,” Sudip Bandyopadhyay said.

Eight people were burnt to death in the Birbhum district after a local Trinamool Congress leader was killed by a bomb attack. Mamata is visiting the site of the violence today.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the violence in Rampurhat village of Birbhum and directed the state government to stall CCTV cameras for surveillance. The court has also asked the government to file a status report within 24 hours.