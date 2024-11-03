Tirur Satheesh is a tool of CPM: Sobha Surendran

BJP leader Shobha Surendran on Sunday alleged that former BJP office secretary in Thrissur, Tirur Satheesh who recently alleged that unaccounted funds linked to Kodakara hawala case were intended for the party’s 2021 Assembly election campaign, is a tool of the CPI-M and accused him of working at the behest of the AKG Centre.

Addressing a press conference in Thrissur on Sunday, Sobha Surendran said that an attempt is being made to use Tirur Satheesh to destroy her political future. “Tirur Satheesh is the CPI-M’s tool to defeat the BJP in the bypolls and destroy my political future. Its script and dialogue are written by Pinarayi Vijayan,” she said.

She said that an attempt is now being made to make it appear that Sobha Surendran is behind Tirur Satheesh’s statement against the BJP leadership in Kerala related to Kodakara hawala case so that she can become the BJP state president.

“Shobha Surendran is not disqualified to be the state president. She is not a person who has been gobble down through a thread. She didn’t discuss any matter with Satheesh. I have never spoken to Satheesh about the Kodakara case. His phone call details should be taken in order to find his contact details,” she said.

“My battle is against the Chief Minister. My battle is against Kubere and boss of Emraj company. Emraj company belongs to the accused in the Muttil tree felling case. Its office is functioning in Ghana, and another office is functioning in Malasia,” she said.