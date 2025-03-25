Only BJP can bring about change in Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who took over the mantle of the BJP’s Kerala unit, has claimed that only the BJP-led NDA can bring about a change in Kerala.

In an interview with a Malayalam news channel after taking charge as the BJP Kerala president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that in order to bring change, progress and development in Kerala, the BJP-led NDA should come to power in the state. He said his mission is to bring the NDA to power in Kerala.

Advertisement

He said his priority is to bring change in the lives of the people of Kerala, as PM Modi has done for the country.

Advertisement

The BJP Kerala chief said he is not someone who fears taking risks and did not shy away from them even when he contested from Thiruvananthapuram in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that both the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF are corrupt, he said they follow a policy of living on loans and being anti-investment.

“We do not want a Kerala with a nokku coolie culture, but a Kerala with jobs and investments,” he said.

He said there are specific criteria to receive Central funds, as the Centre does not print money in Delhi.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Kerala government of not fulfilling the criteria to receive Central funds and instead blaming the Centre for its failures.

Speaking on the BJP’s affairs in the state, he said there would be no group in his name in the party. “Leaders should move forward with one goal. MT Ramesh and Shobha Surendran are experienced leaders. They will have big responsibilities. The BJP will grow into a major force in the state,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.