Kerala BJP chief warns party workers after posters target ex-District President

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction over the appearance of posters targeting the party’s former Thiruvananthapuram district president, VV Rajesh. He warned that such actions would no longer be tolerated within the party and assured strict action against those responsible.

On Wednesday morning, posters criticizing VV Rajesh surfaced outside the BJP state committee office and his residence. Issued under the banner of the BJP Prathikarana Vedhi (BJP Action Forum), the posters accused Rajesh of financial fraud and alleged that he contributed to the party’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram by accepting money from the Congress.

The posters further claimed that Rajesh had illegally amassed wealth, demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation. They called for his assets to be seized if the agency was not merely a “rubber stamp.” Additionally, the posters demanded his expulsion from the party and a probe into his financial growth over the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, Rajesh has filed a complaint with Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, stating that the allegations are baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation, which he has built over the past three decades as a public figure.