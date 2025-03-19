Tharoor’s remark ‘praise’ for Modi’s diplomacy: Kerala BJP president

Kerala BJP President K Surendran on Wednesday lauded Shashi Tharoor for his acknowledgment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic success in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Surendran said Tharoor’s latest comment that India was uniquely placed to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine as praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic acumen.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Surendran said the Congress MP, unlike other Congressmen, is pleased to see India’s progress on the global stage under the leadership of Narendra Modi. “Dear @ShashiTharoor ji , I’ve always admired your candour. Your honesty in saying ‘I opposed it initially‘ and now praising Modiplomacy’s success in Russia-Ukraine is commendable. Unlike your @INCIndia peers, you see India’s global rise under PM @narendramodi ji, truly a refreshing take,” Surendran wrote on X.

Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday acknowledged that he was mistaken in opposing India’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor conceded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy has positioned India as a key diplomatic player.

He admitted that India’s ability to maintain ties with both Ukraine and Russia was a strategic advantage, stating, “Clearly, the policy has meant that India has actually a prime minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president in Moscow two weeks apart and be accepted in both places.”

“I am still wiping the egg off my face because I am one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022,” Tharoor said

BJP National Secretary and Spokesperson Anil K Antony also lauded Tharoor’s acknowledgment, noting, “Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a seasoned diplomat, rightly acknowledges PM Modi’s balanced approach to India’s foreign policy during the ongoing conflict. By prioritizing national interests and maintaining strong ties with both Ukraine and Russia, India has positioned itself as a key player in fostering long-term peace.”