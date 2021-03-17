The new Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will face his first leadership test after assuming charge in the coming weeks when the byeelection for the Salt assembly constituency will take place.

The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the bypolls on Tuesday. The Salt assembly seat in Almora district had fallen vacant after the sitting legislator Surinder Singh Jeena died of Coronavirus in November last year.

According to the ECI notification, the nomination for Salt bypoll will end on March 30, the voting will take place on April 17 and the result will be announced on 2 May. The bye-election to Salt assembly seat will decide how smooth or bumpy the ride of Tirath Rawat is going to be as Uttarakhand CM. Right from selecting the winning candidate for the BJP, to ensuring comfortable victory for the party candidate — the entire responsibility lies on Tirath and his team.The death of young and dynamic Uttarakhand political leader Surinder Singh Jeena created shockwaves in Uttarakhand as he was among the most active legislators in the hill state. Jeena used to constantly raise issues related to his area in the state assembly.

Tirath is playing safe and not taking any risk. The new CM distributed portfolios to his team in Dehradun on Tuesday. All the ministers and state ministers (independent in-charge) of the previous Trivendra Rawat government managed to retain their old portfolios. So, leaving Tirath Rawat and four new faces, the team consists of old and familiar faces. Satpal Mararaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Yashpal Arya, Rekha Arya and Dhan Singh Rawat — all have retained their old portfolios.