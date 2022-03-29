Tina Dabi, IAS exam topper ready to tie the knot

IAS exam topper Tina Dabi is all set to marry 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

Tina Dabi shared the news of her engagement through a picture on Instagram. She captioned the picture: “I’m wearing the smile you gave me #fiance,”

She also tagged the husband-to-be -Pradeep Gawande – in the picture who also shared two pictures on Instagram, they can be seen holding hands in one of them. He shared two more pictures with Dabi on his Instagram stories.

Dabi late last year divorced Athar Aamir Khan who she had married in 2018. The wedding made headlines and was attended by top politicians.

Tina Dabi topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination for civil services in 2015, the same year Athar Khan ranked second. Their romance and wedding were straight out of a movie script.

Their wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.